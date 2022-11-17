Pelosi to Leave US House Leadership but Remain in Congress | 17 Nov 2022 | House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Nov. 17 announced she would step down from leadership of House Democrats after Republicans flipped the lower chamber. "Scripture teaches us that for everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven," Pelosi said on the House floor in Washington. "For me, the hour's come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect, and I am grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility," she added. Pelosi, 82, said she will remain in Congress. Pelosi won reelection in the midterms with 84 percent of the vote, easily defeating Republican John Dennis.