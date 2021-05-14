Pelosi: Masks stay on, despite new CDC recommendations | 14 May 2021 | Despite new guidance from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said masks will still be required for members of Congress and staff on the House floor. On Thursday, the CDC eased recommended indoor mask guidelines for people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus... Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill said the speaker isn’t easing her restrictions, according to Bloomberg. The CDC's announcement, Bloomberg said, prompted some House Republicans to call on Pelosi and the Office of the Attending Physician to lift the mask rule.