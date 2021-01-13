Pelosi names 9 impeachment managers, including Chinese spy Fang target Swalwell | 12 Jan 2021 | Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday named nine Democrats to serve as impeachment managers as the House prepares to vote Wednesday to impeach President Trump over his [alleged] role inciting last week's Capitol riot. The impeachment managers will argue the House’s case during the Senate trial. Pelosi did not indicate when the House will send the article of impeachment to the Senate. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a former constitutional law professor, will serve as the lead impeachment manager. The others are Democratic Reps. Diana DeGette (Colo.), David Cicilline (R.I.), Joaquin Castro (Texas), traitor Eric Swalwell (Calif.), Ted Lieu (Calif.), Joe Neguse (Colo.), Madeleine Dean (Pa.) and Del. Stacey Plaskett (Virgin Islands). [Where were the impeachment hearings when Kamala Harris established a bail fund to spring murderers, rapists, looters, and rioters during the summer of rioting and looting by BLM and antifa?]