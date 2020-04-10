Pelosi raises possibility of becoming acting president in chaotic election outcome | 01 Oct 2020 | Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised the possibility that she might become acting president if neither President Trump nor Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins enough electoral votes to declare victory in the election on or after Nov. 3. Pelosi, a California Democrat, told reporters Thursday that she is preparing House Democrats for a potential role in determining the winner with a vote by each state delegation. But if a majority still does not emerge for either Trump or Biden, Pelosi said, "then it goes into another range where the speaker becomes the [president]. It’s complicated after that." ...Pelosi is girding party lawmakers to play a role if the election is so close that neither Trump nor Biden is the electoral winner.