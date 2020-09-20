Pelosi says House could move to impeach Trump or Barr in an effort to delay SCOTUS nomination vote if Biden wins --'We have arrows in our quiver that I'm not about to discuss right now' | 20 Sept 2020 | House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Sunday would not rule out impeaching President Donald Trump or Attorney General William Barr if the Senate seeks to push through a Supreme Court nomination during the lame-duck session should Joe Biden win the November election. Speaking with ABC's "This Week," host George Stephanopoulos asked Pelosi about suggestions some have made that if Democrats win this fall and Republicans move forward on a Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the House could move to impeach Trump or Barr in an effort to stall the nomination. "Well, we have our options," Pelosi said. "We have arrows in our quiver that I'm not about to discuss right now, but the fact is we have a big challenge in our country. This president has threatened to not even accept the results of the election with statements that he and his henchmen have made."