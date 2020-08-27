Pelosi says there shouldn't be any debates between Biden and Trump | 27 Aug 2020 | Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday she doesn't think there should be any presidential debates ahead of the November election, arguing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shouldn't "legitimize" a discussion with President Trump. "I don’t think that there should be any debates," Pelosi told reporters. "I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody has any association with truth, evidence, data and facts." "I wouldn't legitimize a conversation with him nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States," she added... Pelosi had hinted that she didn't think Biden should debate Trump during an interview last week with David Axelrod on his podcast.