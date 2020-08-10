Deep state poised to execute a full-blown coup d'erat: Pelosi: 'We're going to be talking about the 25th Amendment' --When pressed for clarification as to whether Pelosi believes it is time to invoke the 25th Amendment, she declined to provide an explicit answer | 08 Oct 2020 | Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday that Democrats will hold an event on Friday to discuss the 25th Amendment amid [phony] concerns over President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis. "Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We're going to be talking about the 25th Amendment. But not to take attention away from the subject we have now," she said in response to a question at a press conference regarding a possible coronavirus stimulus package. The amendment delineates presidential succession and authorizes the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members to declare a president "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."