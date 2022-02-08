Pelosi's trip to Taiwan is designed by US to start conflict - analyst | 2 Aug 2022 | Senior US officials have dismissed the possible visit to Taiwan by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi as of no significance and stated that if China acts to oppose it, the ensuing conflict would be Beijing's fault. But researcher Tim Anderson told RT, the move appears to be a pre-planned provocation meant to trigger a major confrontation with China. "They say 'this is China's war' as they said Ukraine was Russia's war," he said, referring to Moscow's failed effort to get security guarantees from the US before it launched a military attack against its neighbor in late February...Pelosi "is going in there with a military escort, there are a number of large warships going with her," he noted, referring to the reported deployment by the US Navy to ensure the safety of the congressional delegation. Considering that Washington formally recognized Taiwan as part of China, the move can be considered a "military incursion" into Chinese territory, Anderson suggested.