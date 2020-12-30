Pence refused to sign on to plan to overturn election, lawyers say | 29 Dec 2-20 | Lawyers representing Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and a group of Arizona Republicans disclosed in a court filing Tuesday that Vice President Pence rejected their request to join their attempt to subvert the results of the presidential election. Gohmert and 11 GOP "alternate" electors from Arizona – who met and unofficially cast their ballots for Trump despite him losing the state – filed suit against Pence on Monday in an attempt to argue that the vice president has sole authority to determine which presidential electors Congress will count when it certifies the results of the election. The far-fetched suit essentially asks the court to grant Pence the authority on Jan. 6 to overrule the results in swing states such as Arizona and have Congress count only pro-Trump electors instead of the ones President-elect Joe Biden [allegedly] won.