Penn. Health Secretary Levine: DOH will not release 'granular data' to prove restaurants, bars cause case increase | 24 July 2020 | Restaurants and bars are trying to get a better explanation from the Pennsylvania Department of Health on why more restrictions were handed down last week. There have been calls for the state to prove restaurants and bars were the reason for the uptick in cases.Health Secretary Doctor Rachel Levine says they have specific data -- but aren't going to release it. But, Levine says we're seeing an increase in cases in young adults -- and that they have been going out to the bars and restaurants since the reopening. [Levine is the official who murdered thousands of senior citizens in Pennsylvania nursing homes -- after she moved her own mother out of a personal care home. It's amazing she's still in office -- instead of a jail cell.]