Penn State University Suspends Students Who Failed to Get Weekly COVID-19 Test | 23 Sept 2021 | At Penn State University, 117 students have been placed on interim suspension for failure to comply with the university’s weekly COVID-19 testing requirement. Students at University Park who are subject to required weekly COVID-19 testing and who have missed at least three weeks of testing have been notified by Penn State that they are out of compliance with the university's health and safety policies and have been placed on interim suspension through the Office of Student Conduct, a statement from Penn State said. Students on interim suspension may not participate in classes, in-person or remotely; are not allowed on university property; and may not attend any Penn State-sponsored events, programs, and activities, including football games. On-campus students on interim suspension also are temporarily removed from their residence halls.