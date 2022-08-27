Pennsylvania Abruptly Changes Voter Registration Form, Combines With Mail-In Ballot Application | 26 Aug 222 | In the middle of the election cycle, the Pennsylvania Department of State has suddenly changed its voter registration application form to include a mail-in ballot application. The applications used to be on separate forms, but this seemingly small clerical change is creating logistical headaches for county election directors and causing voter confusion. Registering to vote and seeking a mail-in ballot are two different actions requiring different responses in the county election offices. All voter registration applications are filed together, and mail-in ballot applications are filed separately. That is because, as per state law, county election offices must mail an application each year to everyone who asked to be on the permanent mail-in ballot list.