Pennsylvania AG Declares 'Trump Is Going to Lose' If Every Vote Is Counted | 02 Nov 2020 | Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro predicted over the weekend that President Trump will lose Pennsylvania in Tuesday's election if every vote in the battleground state is counted. "If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he's working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process," Shapiro said in a tweet Saturday afternoon. Last week, Shapiro accused Trump of “actively trying to undermine this election” because he is unable to win Pennsylvania.