Pennsylvania congressman claims state's mail-in ballots are unconstitutional - suit | 21 Nov 2020 | Congressman Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, one of President Trump's top House allies, filed a lawsuit Saturday aimed at throwing out 2.6 million mail-in votes in his home state -- claiming the state law allowing them is unconstitutional. Meanwhile, Republicans in Michigan are attempting to delay that state's scheduled Monday certification, days after a dramatic battle over the election results in Detroit's Wayne County drew Trump's attention. The Kelly lawsuit seeks to halt the certification of the results of the Nov. 3 election in the Keystone State, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Joe Biden's 81,000-vote victory [sic] in Pennsylvania is set to be officially declared on Monday. The case parallels a Friday filing by the Trump campaign itself that asked a federal court to halt statewide certification so that 1.5 million mail-in ballots in seven disputed Pennsylvania counties can be examined for evidence of the fraud and irregularities that Trump insists occurred there.