Pennsylvania Counties Can Help Voters 'Fix Defects' With Mail-In Ballots - Judge | 2 Oct 2022 | Pennsylvania counties can help voters "cure" mail-in ballots to fix defects, a judge in the state has ruled, rejecting an attempt to block counties from doing so in the upcoming midterm election. The Republican National Committee (RNC) and other parties, which filed a petition over the matter on Sept. 1, "have not proven that there is a clear violation of the Election Code or the law interpreting the Election Code," Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler ruled on Sept. 29. The petition pointed to a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling in 2020 that found that the state election code enables voters to vote by mail but "does not provide for the 'notice and opportunity to cure' procedure" that was sought by Democrats. The task of setting rules on fixing ballots "is one best suited for the Legislature," according to Ceisler.