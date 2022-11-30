Pennsylvania county that ran out of paper ballots doesn't certify election --In 2020, the same county came under fire following the discovery of discarded Trump ballots, which county officials blamed on a "temporary seasonal independent contractor." | 28 Nov 2022 | Pennsylvania's Luzerne County has failed to certify the results of the Nov. 8 midterm elections by the Monday deadline. The Board of Elections split 2-2 on certifying the results, with one abstention. The county attracted national attention after it ran out of paper ballots on Election Day. Two Republican board members opposed certification, while two Democrats backed it, and one Democrat abstained, the Epoch Times reported. "There were so many challenges, so many issues, so many problems, so many concerns, that I can't with good conscience certify this election," said Republican board member Alyssa Fusaro. Daniel Schramm, the abstaining Democrat, said he wanted more time to review the claims voters made about issues in the county.