Pennsylvania County Sues Dominion Voting Systems for 'Unauthorized Python Script' and 'Foreign IP Address' | 21 Sept 2022 | Fulton County, Pennsylvania, filed a lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems this morning for a "breach of contract." The county says that it became "aware of severe anomalies" with Dominion Voting Systems during the 2020 election after it was unable to reconcile "voter data with votes actually cast and counted." An investigation by Wake Technology Services of West Chester, Pa. into the machines at the county's request in February 2021 found numerous significant issues with the machines. These included ballot scanning errors and non-certified database tools installed on the system. Speckin Forensics Laboratories based out of Lansing, Michigan, was retained to acquire forensic images of six hard drives in Fulton County, Pennsylvania on July 13-14, 2022.