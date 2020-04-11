Pennsylvania county under scrutiny as judge weighs in on claims ballots were canvassed early, changed - report --The modified ballots are to be sequestered pending further guidance | 03 Nov 2020 | One county in the key swing state of Pennsylvania has already found itself involved in a legal challenge, following claims that it violated the state's election code by pre-canvassing mail-in ballots prior to Election Day. A federal judge ruled that Montgomery County Board of Election officials need to stop contacting voters who did not submit their ballots correctly, though it is yet to be determined what will happen to ballots that were opened early and changed, as reported by the Bucks County Courier Times on Tuesday. Ballots that were modified must be kept separate from the rest of the group until further notice. The county has been accused of not only starting the pre-canvassing process early -- which is against the law -- but also giving voters who did not submit their ballots correctly the opportunity to "re-vote," according to the complaint. That includes people who may have forgotten to sign or place their ballot in the "secrecy envelope," which are necessary steps in order for their votes to be counted.