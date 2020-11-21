Pennsylvania Court Invalidates 2,349 Absentee Ballots in Allegheny County Where the Voter Did Not Date Their Declaration | 19 Nov 2020 | A Pennsylvania court on Thursday invalidated 2,349 absentee ballots in Allegheny County where the voter didn't date their declaration. Commonwealth Court Judge P. Kevin Brobson on Thursday reversed a lower court judge and directed the "Elections Board to exclude the challenged 2,349 ballots from the certified returns of election for the County of Allegheny..." Judge Brobson said the votes in question will not be counted "because the votes are invalid as a matter of law."