Pennsylvania Court Rejects Trump Appeal, Campaign Lawyers Say It's 'On to SCOTUS' | 27 Nov 2020 | The U.S. Third Circuit of Appeals in Pennsylvania on Friday rejected President Donald Trump's campaign appeal in their challenge of the state's election results, a move that Trump's lawyers said will allow them to expedite their lawsuits to the U.S. Supreme Court. "The activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania continues to cover up the allegations of massive fraud. We are very thankful to have had the opportunity to present proof and the facts to the [Pennsylvania] state legislature," Trump lawyers Jenna Ellis and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani wrote in response. "On to SCOTUS!" they wrote, referring to the Supreme Court.