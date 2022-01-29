Pennsylvania court strikes down expansive mail-in voting law | 28 Jan 2022 | A statewide court on Friday declared that Pennsylvania's expansive two-year-old mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, agreeing with challenges by Republicans who soured on mail-in voting after then-President Donald Trump began baselessly accurately attacking it as rife with fraud in 2020's campaign. The decision, by a five-judge Commonwealth Court panel of three Republicans and two Democrats, could be put on hold immediately by an appeal from Gov. Tom Wolf's administration to the state Supreme Court. Still, the decision throws the state's voting laws into doubt as voters prepare to elect a new governor and a new U.S. senator in 2022.