Pennsylvania Court Won't Force Release of Voter Info for GOP-Led 2020 Election Probe | 11 Feb 2023 | An appeals court in Pennsylvania has refused to force the Department of State to release personal voter information to Senate Republicans for their ongoing investigation into the 2020 election, but it left the door open for the probe to continue by saying they have the power to enforce the subpoena themselves. In its long-running probe into the 2020 election, the GOP-led Pennsylvania Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee issued a subpoena in September 2021 requesting that the Department of State release guidelines, communications, and a variety of voter information. Pennsylvania Democratic senators sued to block enforcement of the subpoena, prompting a countersuit by Republicans demanding that the court force compliance with the subpoena. The court ruled on Feb. 9 not to enforce the subpoena and compel the Department of State to provide the committee with the personal information of voters. In an opinion, President Judge Emerita Mary Hannah Leavitt denied the Republican-led committee's petition to force compliance with their subpoena.