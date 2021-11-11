Pennsylvania Department of Health Refuses to Provide Full COVID-19 Death Data | 11 Nov 2021 | The Pennsylvania Department of Health refuses to share complete information about how it counted COVID-19 deaths for reports ordered by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. The reports were ordered a year ago when the House unanimously approved a resolution in November 2020, requiring the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee (LBFC) to review the Department of Health's reporting of COVID-19 testing and deaths. State Rep. Kate Klunk sponsored the legislation, House Resolution 1087 of 2020, noting that throughout the pandemic, there have been discrepancies in the information published by the Department of Health, including thousands of COVID-19 positive cases being removed from the daily totals, days where there were significant statistical anomalies in the data, the commingling of data, and COVID-19 being listed as a factor of death when the death was the result of something else.