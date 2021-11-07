Pennsylvania Department of State Tells Counties Not to Allow Outside Access to Voting Systems --Directive comes after state senator initiated forensic investigation into 2020, 2021 elections | 11 July 2021 | The Pennsylvania agency in charge of elections has issued a new directive telling counties not to let outside parties access electronic voting systems or components of such systems, such as tabulators and ballot printers. The directive from the Pennsylvania Department of State, released on July 9, states that county boards of elections "shall not" provide any access to third parties that are seeking to examine the systems or system components. If the counties do allow access, the voting equipment that's examined "will be considered no longer secure or reliable to use in subsequent elections," and the department will withdraw its certification for the equipment. Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, a Republican, said in a response that the directive "is an attack on the General Assembly's power to review, investigate, and legislate in matters within its legislative authority, which includes Pennsylvania’s election system."