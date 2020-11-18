Pennsylvania governor announces new COVID rules, including wearing a mask in your house | 17 Nov 2020 | Pennsylvania is planning to take additional steps to [battle] coronavirus, including requiring masks to be worn indoors with limited exceptions, officials said Tuesday. In addition, starting Friday, anyone who enters Pennsylvania must be tested at least 72 hours before arrival, and if they can or do not get a test, they must quarantine for 14 days. The order does not apply to people who commute to neighboring states for work or health care, officials said, and will be largely self-enforced. Pennsylvania already has a statewide mask mandate, limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings and occupancy restrictions at bars and restaurants. But the new rules go even further. Masks are required outside where it isn’t possible to maintain at least a six-foot distance from others, according to the order, and inside where people from multiple households are gathering, even if they can maintain a social distance. [It's time for open rebellion, or we're not going to have a country left.]