Pennsylvania Lawmakers Urge McConnell and McCarthy to Dispute PA Election Results | 31 Dec 2020 | A group of 27 Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers on Dec. 30 penned a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), calling on them to dispute the Pennsylvania election results until an investigation is conducted into numerous claims of fraud. Pointing to allegations of fraudulent activity and violations of election law, the lawmakers said in the letter that their effort has "nothing to do with overturning any election results, but rather ascertaining if the allegations of fraud corrupted the outcome of the vote." "There are simply too many questions that remain unanswered to say that the results can be trusted and therefore the certification is premature, and the results must be disputed until an investigation is completed," wrote the group, comprised of eight Pennsylvania state senators and 19 state representatives.