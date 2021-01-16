Pennsylvania Lt. Gov: You Do Not Have the Right to Say Election Was Rigged, 'Not Protected Free Speech' | 16 Jan 2021 | Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman (D) on Friday said President Trump does not have the right to say the election was stolen. According to Fetterman, saying the election was stolen or rigged is not protected under the 1st Amendment. "This idea that saying that Pennsylvania was 'rigged' or that we were 'trying to steal the election' -- that's a lie. And you do not have the right, that is not protected speech," Fetterman said... Fetterman this week announced a possible US Senate run, KDKA reported.