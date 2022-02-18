Pennsylvania Mail-in Voting Law Suffers Another Defeat in Court | 18 Feb 2022 | A Pennsylvania state court on Wednesday delivered another blow to the state's universal mail-in ballot law by issuing an order that a previous ruling rendering the law null can take effect starting in March. Commonwealth Court Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt previously wrote in late January that the law violated the state Constitution. On Wednesday, Leavitt said Republicans who challenged the law are likely to prevail when the state Supreme Court hears the case next month. The judge also wrote that an appeal by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's administration assumes the higher court will overrule decisions that were rendered in 1862 and 1924, which would invalidate laws passed to expand absentee voting. Administration lawyers did not identify an error in those decisions, Leavitt added.