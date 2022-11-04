Pennsylvania Pays Churches to Convince Members to Get Vaccinated --The church or other nonprofit gets another $10 for each person who gets the shot. | 8 April 2022 | Many who have chosen not to get the COVID-19 shots have cited religious objections. Now Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's administration wants church leaders to bring vaccination events into churches. Pennsylvania's public health leaders want to "harness the power of community trust in statewide faith-based organizations" to convince folks to get a COVID-19 shot. That is according to the mission statement of the Faith-based Organization Coalition, which is being formed under the state's Department of Health and is expected to launch April 11. The state aims to reduce vaccine hesitancy through the "Local Innovations in Vaccine Equity in Pennsylvania" project (LIVE PA), which is a grant program that pays churches and nonprofits to speak with their people and persuade them to get vaccinated.