Pennsylvania Republicans find 'alarming discrepancy' twice the margin of Biden's victory | 29 Dec 2020 | Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania say an "alarming discrepancy" in the presidential vote count is two times larger than the margin of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state. Their analysis, released on Monday by state Rep. Frank Ryan and more than a dozen colleagues, found different vote counts when comparing Election Day data from counties and the Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors, or SURE, system used by Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar. They also raised suspicions about tens of thousands fewer votes in the presidential race than overall ballots. Boockvar, a Democrat, cast the analysis as yet another misinformation effort designed to cast doubt on the integrity of the election. Wanda Murren, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of State, told the Washington Examiner that the "so-called analysis was based on incomplete data."