Pennsylvania risks becoming center of election chaos | 27 Sept 2020 | Pennsylvania is shaping up to be the epicenter for election disputes in 2020, with both parties waging aggressive legal and political fights in the final stretch before Election Day. The tumultuous fight over voting rules and procedures in the Keystone State threatens to upend the presidential election in a state that President Trump carried in 2016 by only 44,000 votes and that both he and Joe Biden see as a must-win in November. "It has the potential to be total chaos," said Mark Nevins, a Philadelphia-based consultant who served as Pennsylvania communications director for Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign.