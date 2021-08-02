Pennsylvania Secretary of State at Center of Trump Election Concerns Resigns After Botching Requirement for Constitutional Amendment | 01 Feb 2021 | Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D) resigned on Monday for failing to comply with state election law. Kathy Boockvar will leave office February 5 following three years at the department, Governor Wolf said in a press release. Pennsylvania's constitution requires that proposed amendments must pass the state legislature two times and the Secretary of State's office must put the proposed changes in two newspapers in all 67 counties ahead of each assembly vote -- Boockvar failed to do this in a constitutional amendment unrelated to the 2020 election. According to reports, Boockvar bungled the handling of a constitutional amendment related to sexual abuse victims and their ability to sue alleged abusers.