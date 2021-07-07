Pennsylvania Senate Chairman Initiates Forensic Probe of 2020, 2021 Elections | 7 July 2021 | A Pennsylvania senator on Wednesday announced that he has triggered a forensic investigation of the 2020 and 2021 elections. State Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Republican, issued letters to several counties requesting information and materials that he said would enable an investigation. The counties, which includes Philadelphia and York counties, represent different geographical regions and include ones that lean Republican and others that lean Democratic, Mastriano said in an op-ed sent to news outlets.