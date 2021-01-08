Pennsylvania Senator Prepares to Issue Subpoenas After Three Counties Reject Audit Requests | 31 July 2021 | A Pennsylvania senator is preparing to ask a panel he chairs for the authority to issue subpoenas to compel counties to cooperate with his effort to investigate the 2020 election. "We're eagerly awaiting my committee coming together when I can get a quorum, get everyone’s calendars matched up--it is summertime. As soon as I get a quorum, we will have a meeting, we will vote on subpoenas, and let the fun begin," Pennsylvania Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Republican who chairs the state Senate's Intergovernmental Operations Committee, said on One America News this week. Mastriano initiated a forensic probe of the 2020 and 2021 elections in early July by sending requests for materials like ballots and asking for access to machines, to Tioga, York, and Philadelphia counties. But officials in all three counties are refusing to comply voluntarily, setting up the need for subpoenas. Mastriano set a deadline of July 31 in his letters to the counties.