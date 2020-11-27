Pennsylvania Senator Suspended By Twitter After Election Hearing Speaks Out | 27 Nov 2020 | A Pennsylvania state senator whose Twitte account was suspended says he's being censored. Twitter suspended the personal account of State Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Republican, on Wednesday after lawmakers held a hearing on election issues per his request. Twitter, based in California, left Mastriano's official Senate account alone. Speaking about the matter for the first time, Mastriano on Friday said: "This censorship is unacceptable in America. A nation that I served for most of my adult life…" "The point of Twitter suspending this personal account is to prevent me from posting to my Senate account--to silence our voice," he added in a tweet. Mastriano is a retired military colonel and combat veteran. He retired from the U.S. Army in 2018 after 30 years of active duty.