Pennsylvania snow squall reportedly causes massive, fiery car crash involving dozens of vehicles --The reportedly crash involved 50 to 60 cars and tractor-trailers | 28 March 2022 | A snow squall in Pennsylvania caused a massive car crash Monday, reportedly involving dozens of cars and tractor-trailers and leaving at least three people dead. The crash occurred along I-81 north in Schuylkill County between exits 116 and 119, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. All lanes are subsequently closed. The crash involved 50 to 60 cars and tractor-trailers, a spokesperson for Pennsylvania State Police said. Several vehicles were still on fire around 2:30 p.m. ET.