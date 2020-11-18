Pennsylvania Supreme Court Agrees to Review Cases of Election Irregularities | 18 Nov 2020 | The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up cases in which the Trump campaign is challenging over 8,300 votes cast in the 2020 presidential election. In an unsigned order (pdf), the state’s top court granted a request by the Philadelphia County Board of Elections asking the justices to take over the cases that have been appealed to the Commonwealth Court, a Pennsylvania appellate court. The Trump campaign had appealed the cases after a trial judge denied five petitions requesting a review of the county’s board of elections decision to count votes that appear to have errors or irregularities because voters did not print their name or their address in the space provided on the outer envelope. The trial court said that the ballot already contains the voter’s name and address on the pre-printed exterior envelope and that neither filling out the printed name and address sections are "requirements necessary to prevent fraud."