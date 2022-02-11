Pennsylvania Supreme Court bars counting incorrectly dated absentee ballots | 1 Nov 2022 | The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday handed the Republican Party an enormous election integrity win ahead of the November midterm elections, ruling that the commonwealth may not count incorrectly dated or undated absentee ballots. "The Pennsylvania county boards of elections are hereby ORDERED to refrain from counting any absentee and mail-in ballots received for the November 8, 2022, general election that are contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes," the two-page court order reads. "We hereby DIRECT that the Pennsylvania county boards of elections segregate and preserve any ballots contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes," it continued.