Pennsylvania Supreme Court Prevents Senate Audit of Dominion Voting Machines in the State - Free and Fair Elections Are Finished in PA | 24 March 2022 | The Pennsylvania Supreme Court stepped in and stopped an audit of Dominion Voting Machines in Fulton County. The Court prevented the state Senate from performing an audit of voting machines in the state even though the legislature oversees the election process in the state. According to the Morning Call: Dominion Voting [sic] Systems won an appeal in Pennsylvania’s highest court on Monday in a bid to ensure that any inspection of its voting machines as part of Republican lawmakers' inquiry into Pennsylvania's 2020 election be done by a laboratory that has specific credentials. The Democratic-majority state Supreme Court ruled 5-2, along party lines, to overturn a January decision by a Republican judge on the lower Commonwealth Court. That judge ruled that Dominion could not intervene in a wider case involving an inspection of its equipment used by heavily Republican Fulton County in 2020′s election.