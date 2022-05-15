Pennsylvania US Senate Candidate Fetterman Hospitalized After Stroke | 15 May 2022 | Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate and current Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said on May 15 that he suffered a stroke but is recovering in the hospital. "I'm feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn't suffer any cognitive damage. I'm well on my way to a full recovery," the Democrat said in a statement. Fetterman, who is still hospitalized, said he intends to continue in the Senate race. Pennsylvania's Democratic primary election is on May 17 and some analysts and polls suggest Fetterman is favored to win. He's facing U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.