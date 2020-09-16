Pennsylvania Will Accept Mail-in Ballots Whose Signatures Don't Match | 16 Sept 2020 | Remember the Democratic firm that said Donald Trump could have a huge lead on election night that will end with Joe Biden beating him due to mail-in ballots? Well, Pennsylvania just made that scheme easier by trashing the voter signature provision. Counties in the Keystone State were told they can't reject a ballot over an election official's objections regarding signatures. Sounds like it's a situation that is ripe for fraud. Via AP: With concerns rising in Pennsylvania that tens of thousands of mail-in ballots will be discarded in the presidential election over technicalities, officials in the presidential battleground told counties they aren't allowed to reject a ballot solely because an election official believes a signature doesn’t match the one in the voter's file. The new guidance from Pennsylvania’s Department of State -- that state law does not allow counties to set aside mail-in ballots based on their signature analysis -- prompted the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania and the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh to drop a lawsuit in federal court Monday.