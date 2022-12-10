OMG: Pennsylvania will disregard U.S. Supreme Court and count undated mail-in ballots | 12 Oct 2022 | A top election official in Pennsylvania says the state will disregard the U.S. Supreme Court's guidance on counting mail-in ballots arriving in envelopes with typos or incorrect dates, saying that the state's Commonwealth Court has already established the practice as licit. Pennsylvania's election laws have historically required voters to include a signature and date on the outside of return envelopes when voting by mail. However, acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman announced that Pennsylvania election officials should continue counting ballots that arrive with improperly filled-out envelopes, in accordance with the Commonwealth Court's previous ruling on the matter...The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the prior decision is moot, returning to the established election laws.