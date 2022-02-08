Pennsylvania's Supreme Court Upholds Mail-In Voting Law on Party-Line Vote | 2 Aug2022 | The Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld the state's law allowing mail-in voting on a strict party-line vote after the lower court ruled in January that it violated the state's constitution. The state's mail-in voting law, Act 77, was upheld on a 5-2 decision released Tuesday from the state's partisan Supreme Court; only two of the judges are Republican. Justice Sallie Updyke Mundy began her dissent in the case: "Its most glaring omission is its failure to come to grips with the fact that the Pennsylvania Constitution's election-related provisions have been amended on numerous occasions in the 160 years since this Court first explained that by default it requires in-person voting, and in none of those instances have the people of this Commonwealth sought to eliminate, alter, or clarify the textual basis for that ruling as it appears in our organic law..."