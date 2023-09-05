Insane in the membrane: Pentagon announces $1.2 billion Ukraine aid package | 9 May 2023 | U.S. and allied military contractors will soon receive orders for over a billion dollars' worth of artillery and air-defense ammunition intended for the government [of Nazis, sociopaths, and terrorists] in Kiev, the Department of Defense announced on Tuesday. The Pentagon described the aid as containing "additional air-defense systems and munitions," ammunition for anti-drone defenses, 155mm artillery rounds, equipment for integrating Western-supplied air defenses into Ukraine's network, and "support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities." ...The ammunition will not be sent from Pentagon stockpiles. Instead, the aid is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which allows Washington to contract with the U.S. military industry, its allies and partners. Tuesday's announcement "represents the beginning of a contracting process," the Pentagon clarified.