Insane in the membrane: Pentagon Announces Additional $300 Million in Aid for Ukraine [while the U.S. southern border remains wide open] | 2 April 2022 | The Pentagon on Friday announced an additional $300 million in military aid for Ukraine. This is in addition to the $2.3 billion in military aid given to Ukraine since Russia invaded -- and in addition to Congress approving $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine. Has anyone asked why the US has given Ukraine, a tiny corrupt country [loaded with Nazis], 10% of their GDP in a matter of a couple months? The Hill reported: The Department of Defense announced on Friday the U.S. will provide $300 million in additional security assistance to Ukraine. In a press release, the department said that it had notified Congress of "additional assistance activities under authority provided by the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative."