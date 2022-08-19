Another day, another tranche of hundreds of millions in U.S. tax dollars to fund the corrupt dirt-bags running Ukraine: Pentagon announces extra $775M in weapons to Ukraine | 19 Aug 2022 | The United States will send another $775 million in missiles, drones, vehicles and mine clearing equipment to Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Friday. The new assistance package will include 16 howitzers and ammunition, AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM), ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 15 Scan Eagle reconnaissance drones, and armored vehicles, among other armaments, a senior Defense official told reporters. The latest lethal aid follows the $1 billion in weapons and equipment given to the embattled country earlier this month. The package also pushes the United States past the $10 billion mark for military assistance for Ukraine under the Biden administration, spread out over 19 packages since August 2021.