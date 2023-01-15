Pentagon Announces Ukrainian Troops Will Train in Oklahoma | 13 Jan 2023 | Shortly after the U.S. announced it will send a Patriot air defense system and more weapons to Ukraine, a Pentagon spokesperson has now announced a group of Ukrainian soldiers will come to the United States to train on a Patriot system so they'll be ready when their own system arrives. Pentagon Press Secretary Gen. Pat Ryder in a press conference on Tuesday stated, "Training for Ukrainian forces on the Patriot air defense system will begin as soon as next week at Fort Sill, Oklahoma." Gen. Ryder would note that 90 to 100 Ukranian troops will train to operate and sustain a Patriot air defensive system.