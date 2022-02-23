Pentagon Approves Deployment of National Guard Troops for DC Trucker Convoy Protest | 23 Feb 2022 | Hundreds of National Guard troops will be deployed in Washington to help police deal with traffic issues related to the trucker convoy protests against pandemic restrictions that are set to start this week, officials have said. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved the deployment, which had been requested by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and U.S. Capitol Police (USCP), Pentagon officials said. The approval will enable around 400 D.C. National Guard members to "provide support at designated traffic posts, provide command and control, and cover sustainment requirements," the National Guard said in a statement.