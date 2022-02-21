Pentagon audit says dozens of potentially dangerous Afghans let loose in U.S. | 18 Feb 2022 | Afghan evacuees made it to U.S. soil without being checked through all the government's security databases, an inspector general reported Thursday in a devastating investigation that confirms critics' worst fears about the program. After rerunning some of the names, officials spotted at least 50 Afghans with "potentially significant security concerns" who made it to the U.S. despite the Biden administration's assurances to the contrary. Making matters worse, the government appears to have lost track of most of them, the Defense Department's inspector general said. It looked at a sampling of 31 security risk evacuees identified as of Sept. 17 and found that only three could be located.