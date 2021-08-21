Pentagon Aware of Reports That Americans Are Being Beaten By Taliban - Spokesman | 20 Aug 2021 | A spokesman for the Department of Defense (DOD) said the Pentagon is aware of reports that Americans have been beaten in Afghanistan by Taliban members, appearing to contradict comments made by Joe Biden earlier in the day. Earlier Friday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told congressional lawmakers in a confidential call that U.S. citizens were assaulted in Kabul, according to several news outlets citing anonymous sources... When asked about the reports of beatings and Austin's comments, DOD press secretary John Kirby said, "We're certainly mindful of these reports and they're deeply troubling, and we have communicated to the Taliban that that's absolutely unacceptable, that we want free passage through their checkpoints for documented Americans."